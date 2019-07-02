Millions of Virgin Media TV customers to see bills rise - are you affected?

Millions of Virgin Media TV customers could see a price hike in September and October (Photo: Shutterstock)

Virgin Media TV customers could see their bills rise by around £40 a year from September as the network plans its latest price rise.

The company told the Mirror that prices will change for “most” subscribers, potentially affecting millions of customers.

The majority of customers will see an increase of between £2.50 and £4.50 a month, with an average rise of £3.30 a month or just under £40 a year.

When will the price hike happen?

The changes to customer’s bills will kick in between September and October depending on their billing date.

Virgin told the Mirror the exact dates would be made clear in letters due to be sent out over the next few weeks.

Who will be affected?

If you are affected you will receive a letter in the post explaining the details of the change of price, including when it will take effect and how much more you will have to pay.

The changes will not affect anyone who signed up to the network’s combined cable and mobile bundles after 29 April this year.

If you are unhappy with the price rise, customers will be able to leave their subscriptions penalty-free.

This is due to the fact the rise is not connected to inflation, meaning customers have the right to leave under Ofcom rules.

If you want to leave, you have 30 days from the date on the letter confirming your price rise to cancel, or you can always try and haggle a lower deal.

‘Decision not taken lightly’

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: "Changing prices is not a decision we take lightly. We invest more than £1billion a year in our network and services to keep giving our customers great value.

"We are committed to giving our customers an incredible service with unrivalled connectivity, great, high-quality programming and innovative new upgrades – and our customers can expect much more to come."