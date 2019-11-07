North West nurses, police officers, and firefighters can now save up to 60% on groceries - here’s how

Thousands of nurses, doctors, police officers, and firefighters can get discounted groceries from brands including Tesco, Aldi and Waitrose at the Company Shop Group.

The little-known retailer, which owns six stores across England, buys surplus groceries from supermarkets and sells it at a discounted price to help cut down on food waste.

The group says it can “help stretched budgets to go further and reduce waste by helping perfectly good food and household items to be used the way they were originally intended.”

The retailer employs more than 700 people across the UK, and supermarkets like Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Waitrose, M&S, Lidl, and the Co-op have cut down on millions of pounds of food waste by selling surplus food to them.

Who can get the discount?

The Company Shop is a members-only retailer, which just offers memberships (which are free) to certain groups of people.

Unfortunately, not everyone qualifies for the membership. The Company Shop Group have reserved it for the following groups only:

Workers in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) food supply chain.Police officersNHS workers, including students, volunteers, and dentistsFirefighters and other Fire Service staffPensioners who used to work for any of these groups

Anyone in these groups who is interested in applying for a membership can do so here.

But the group also runs a project called ‘Community Shop’ where anyone can buy cheap and fresh surplus food that has been donated - rather than sold - by the group’s supply chain partners.

Where are the Company Shop Stores?

The group’s membership-only stores are in the following places:

Corby - Company Shop, Unit 7, Princewood Road, Earlstrees Industrial Estate, Corby, Northants, NN17 4AP.

Grimsby - Company Shop, Units 5, 6 & 7 Top Cat Industrial Estate, Estate Road No 8, South Humberside Industrial Estate, Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, DN31 2TG.

Wentworth - Company Shop, Wentworth Way, Wentworth Industrial Estate, Tankersley, Barnsley, Yorkshire, S75 3DH.

Middleton - Company Shop, Stakehill Industrial Estate, Touchet Hall Road, Middleton, M24 2SJ.

St Helens - Lancots Lane, Sutton Fold, St Helens, WA9 3EX.

Washington - Units 1 & 2, Walton Road, Pattinson North Industrial Estate, Washington, NE38 8QA.

Where are the ‘Community Shop’ stores?

The “Community Shop” stores, which are open to all members of the public, are in the following places:

Goldthorpe - Community Shop Goldthorpe, 40-42 Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, S63 9NE

West Norwood - Community Shop West Norwood, Vale Street, Gipsy Hill, London, SE27 9PA

Athersley - Community Shop Athersley, Lindhurst Road, Athersley North, Barnsley, S71 3DQ