Only 27% think Boris Johnson will be a successful Prime Minister

Boris Johnson gets the keys to 10 Downing Street today, but while he may have won the support of the Tory membership, it appears that the general public are less convinced.

In a poll of readers published on this and other JPIMedia-owned titles, only 27.2% responded 'yes' to the following question: do you think Boris Johnson will be a successful PM?

Of almost 2,500 votes, 69.2% responded 'no', while 3.6% were 'undecided'.

Poll results in full:

What happens next?

The new Tory leader will take over the reins of power after Theresa May leaves No 10 for the final time today to formally tender her resignation to the Queen.

But even before his summons to the Palace to form a government following his victory in the Tory leadership race, Mr Johnson was beginning to shape his cabinet.

Thank you all for the incredible honour you have done me. The time for campaigning is over and the time for work begins to unite our country and party, deliver Brexit and defeat Corbyn. I will work flat out to repay your confidence

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 23, 2019

It will include a recall for Priti Patel, an ardent Brexiteer who was forced by Mrs May to resign as international development secretary over unauthorised contacts with Israeli officials.

Uncertainty surrounds the future of Mr Johnson's defeated leadership rival Jeremy Hunt after he reportedly turned down a demotion from Foreign Secretary to Defence Secretary.