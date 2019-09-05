The reboot of Ready Steady Cook is looking for contestants - here’s how to apply

Think you've got what it takes to master Ready Steady Cook? (Photo: BBC)

Daytime TV favourite Ready Steady Cook is coming back to our television screens after its ended in 2010.

Ryland Neal-Clark will be taking over hosting duties of the cooking game show from previous presenter, Ainsley Harriott, and now you can register your interest to take part.

The show

If you’re not familiar with Ready Steady Cook, or if you just need a quick refresher, it’s a cooking show where contestants are paired up with professional chefs, and go head to head in a cooking battle.

Things are slightly different this time around. The show will focus on reflecting how food and British cooking has evolved in the past decade, with themes like cooking on a budget to eating healthily.

In the first challenge, the contestants will come armed with their ingredients, all purchased within a £10 budget. From there, they’ll have 20 minutes to make an amazing dish.

The second challenge sees the contestants cooking time slashed in half to just 10 minutes, using ingredients from the audience.

The winner will be decided by an audience vote, using the iconic red tomato and green pepper voting cards.

This rebooted version of the show will also include things like wildcard ingredients and chef timeouts.

The new series will be filmed and produced in Glasgow.

How to apply

The casting call for the TV show says that they are looking for “dynamic competing pairs, be they friends, relatives or work colleagues to cook against each other in this light hearted competition”.

For those looking to show off their culinary skills, applications to the show aren’t open yet, but you can register your interest to be alerted when applications do open.

All you have to do is email readysteadycook@remarkable.tv and you’ll be told when and how to apply.