These are all of the food products recalled this month over allergy and salmonella fears

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued seven product recalls in July so far (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shoppers may want to check the contents of their kitchen cupboards, as a number of food products have been recalled this month over allergy and salmonella fears.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued seven recalls in July so far, with 90 per cent of these being a result of incorrect labelling on food items, with allergy information not being fully disclosed.

The FSA also issued an alert for packs of chicken dippers sold at Iceland, over fears they could contain pieces of hard plastic.

Products recalled

Here are the full list of products recalled by the FSA this month:

Iceland 60 Crispy Chicken Dippers

Recalled over fears some packs may contain pieces of hard plastic, making it unsafe to eat.The affected product is the 60 pack, with a best before date prior to 9 January 2021.

Tan Y Castell Chocolate Chip Griddles

Recalled because the product may contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label. As such, the product poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.The affected products is the six pack of cakes, with the batch code 5060001830018 and best before dates of 7, 13, 21 and 24 July 2019, 4, 11 and 17 August 2019.

Organic amisa lactose free rice milk chocolate rice cakes

Recalled because the cakes contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label. As such, the product poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.The affected product is the 100g pack, with batch code 444 17:491 and a best before date of 15 November 2019.

Leonidas Assortment of Belgian Chocolates

Recalled because the product may contain varieties of chocolates that contain sesame seeds and nuts, which are not declared on the label of some boxes. The assortments are made up of individual chocolates packed in-store in boxes that have the incorrect label, meaning they pose a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to sesame and/or nuts.The affected product is the various assortments in pack sizes of 375g, 500g, 750g and 1kg.

Food items were recalled over fears they contain plastic and salmonella (Photo: Iceland/Amazon)

Co-op Veg Taster

Recalled because some packs may contain fish (salmon), which is not declared on the label. This poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish.The affected product has a use by date of 7 July 2019.

Heera Premium Quality Golden Sultana

Recalled because the product contains sulphites, which are not mentioned on the label. This poses a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.The affected products are the pack sizes of 20 x 100g, 20 x 250g, 6 x 700g, 3 x 5kg, 10kg, best before dates ending 30 April 2020 and 31 October 2020, and the following batch codes:ED18/281ED18/071HP1TN1040319HP3TN1210618HP2TN12111181G22808181G12808182G11001192G11704192G12611182G1240518

Heera Chilli Powder Extra Hot

P & B Foods Ltd has extended its recall of Heera Chilli Powder Extra Hot to include an additional pack size, because salmonella has been found in the product.The following packs have been recalled:6 x 1kg, batch code PB9446M/4, best before date ending April 202110 x 400g, batch code PB9446M/4, best before date ending April 2021

Customers who have bought any of the above items are advised not to eat them and instead return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.