These are the top toys for Christmas 2019 - according to Amazon

Are any of these toys on your child's wish list? (Photo: Shutterstock)

It may only be August, but it’s never too early to start Christmas shopping - according to Amazon, anyway.

Four months in advance, the online retail giant has released what it thinks will be the biggest hits this christmas - this is the full list.

Pictionary Air

Brand new for 2019, you and the family can enjoy a twist on a classic game of Pictionary.

To play, download the free Pictionary Air app and point your device at the illustrator as they draw in the air with the special Pictionary Air pen. Their illustrations will appear on the screen of your smart device.

From there, it’s the classic game that everyone knows - draw clues and take turns guessing what the image is before time runs out. The app also allows you to record the performances to play back for laughs.

Get it on Amazon for £19.99

Harry Potter Dobble Card Game

Harry Potter Dobble will see players go head-to-head to try and be the fastest to spot the matching magical image between two cards.

Featuring stylised imagery of Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasley, wands, creatures, Hogwarts houses and more - in Dobble there is always just one matching symbol between any two cards. Will you spot it first?

Get the game on Amazon for £14.99

L.O.L Surprise Doll

Each of the dolls come with 20 surprises to unbox. Included with the fashion doll are shoes, shoebox, accessories, clothes, hat box, purse, brush, doll stand and a reusable package playset.

You have the choice between four different dolls to choose from:

Lady DivaNeonliciousRoyal BeeSwag

Get any of the four dolls on Amazon for £29.99

Bank Attack

This cooperative card game will need you to work together as a team to crack the vault and steal the gold hidden inside.

Pull off the heist of the century in one of the following roles:

HackerMoney manLook outExplosives expert

There are five progressive levels and one bonus level. You have five minutes to pull the heist - grab the right tools, pass them on at the right moment, use them quickly and grab the millions.

Get it on Amazon for £24.99

Treasure X Aliens

For an unboxing that’s a bit more messy, the Treasure X aliens are the perfect thing - surrounded by layers of slime is your alien. On top of that, there’s a secret toy hidden within the alien.

Dissect the alien, play with the toy, put it all back together again to start the fun all over.

Available on Amazon for £14.97

Blume Doll

Just add water to your Blume doll and see who grows out of the pot. Each doll features outfits that you can mix and match with other dolls.

Discover the 10 or more surprises, including a mini friend, sticker sheet and fashion accessories.

Available on Amazon for £9.99

Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth

This interactive sloth claps its hands and bobs its head along to fun music, songs and lights. Press the buttons on its feet for songs and phrases about numbers, colours, opposites and animals.

Aimed at babies aged nine months or older, there are loads of colourful lights on the sloths bell, and soft arms for the baby to explore.

Available on Amazon for £34.97

Linkamals Lights and Colours Llama

Another interactive toy from Fisher-Price, kids can stack the colourful rings or press the llama topper for fun and interesting lights, songs and music.

Designed to introduce your baby to colours with musical stacking fun.

Available on Amazon for £17.99

Owleez

Can you teach Owleez to fly? This interactive toy pet can really fly - but she just needs some help and a bit of practise. The more you practise, the more confident she’ll get.

Pop her in her nest and watch as she spreads her wings and magically take flight right before you. Each flight is different though, so you could watch her soar, help her fly or comfort her after a crash - it’s all part of the learning process.

With over 100 interactive sounds and movements, Owleez responds to your touch, love and care.

Available on Amazon for £43.35

Boppi the Booty Shakin’ Llama

Boppi the Llama loves to dance - so much so that she has three awesome songs that she’ll dance, twerk and spin along to. Who’s got the better moves, you or Boppi?

One reviewer wrote, “Got this for my daughter's third birthday and she loves it.”

Available on Amazon for £19.33

Juno baby elephant

Juno makes real elephant sounds and can use its trunk to pick things up and play games with you.

She loves getting the top of her head rubbed, as well as under her chin. As she learns to use her trunk, she’ll start to use it as a trumpet, and can make all sorts of sounds.

She’ll even lift her head, wiggle and move her giant floppy ears, and perhaps even try to give you a hug with them.

Available on Amazon for £89.99