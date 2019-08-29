This is how to get cheap hotels rooms in major cities for under £35 this September

Is now the perfect time for getaway? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Whether you’re planning a city break for autumn or taking your children to university, the cost of hotel rooms in major UK cities can be high.

This September, Travelodge is cutting the costs of rooms at many of their popular hotels - so you might just be able to bag yourself a bargain.

Cheap hotel rooms

The hotel chain has released over 200,000 rooms for £35 or less in UK university towns and cities for September.

With 567 hotels across the UK, there are plenty of options. Here are some of the participating locations:

AberdeenDundeeGlasgowEdinburghNewcastleYorkLiverpoolManchesterBirminghamBristolBathPlymouthOxfordCambridgeSouthampton

You can choose between a variety of rooms as well, including:

The standard room, which still comes with an amazing king size Travelodge Dreamer bed SuperRoom, which includes a coffee making machine, 32 inch TV, blackout curtains and loads more added comforts

Family rooms come with two individual beds for children under the age of 16.

You can also sort out breakfast for your stay as well, with the likes of their unlimited breakfast option for £8.25, or an unlimited lighter breakfast for £5.95.

How to book

You can book your room by heading to the Travelodge website.

When does the deal start and end?

The offer begins on 1 September and finishes on 6 October 2019, giving families plenty of time to take advantage of the deal before it ends.

Restrictions?

As with all promotional offers, there are some restrictions in place that you should be aware of prior to booking your trip:

This offer excludes Central London Travelodge hotelsPrices are subject to change and availability