This is when Pumpkin Spice Lattes will be back in UK Starbucks stores

Starbucks has brought its famous autumnal drink back to stores (Photo: Shutterstock)

September may have only just rolled around, but summer already feels like a distant memory - particularly now that Starbucks has brought its famous autumnal drink back to stores.

Coffee fiends will be delighted to know that as of today (Thu 5 Sep) Pumpkin Spice Lattes are now back on the menu at the chain, meaning autumn has well and truly arrived.

A seasonal favourite

The popular drink is a warming combination of Starbucks espresso, pumpkin flavoured sauce and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

Starbucks will also be selling a vegan-friendly version of the beverage using dairy-free sauce, so vegans don't have to miss out.

And while it is a favourite winter warmer, the drink can also be enjoyed iced, if you prefer.

The drink is available from 5 Sep for a limited period (Photo: Starbucks)

A limited period

The pumpkin spice latte is only available for a limited period each year, with fans hotly anticipating its return annually when autumn arrives.

Starbucks typically make it available from September until Christmas, with prices starting at £3.15.

The drink will be on the menu to enjoy in stores from Thursday 5 September, so be sure to make the most of it while you can.