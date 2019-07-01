Watch the shocking moment violent thug attacks paramedics in ambulance

Police have released footage showing the moment a violent thug attacks two paramedics in the back of an ambulance.

The ambulance workers were called to treat Matthew Fealey, 34, in Nottingham city centre on January 27 by members of the public concerned for his welfare.

But when Mr Fealey was in the back of the vehicle he became violent, kicking and punching the paramedics and forcing them to call the police for assistance.

Photo: SWNS

The video shows the ambulance workers, Heath Ismay and Mark Madday, wrestling Mr Fealey to the floor after they had been attacked.

Police then quickly arrive on the scene and can be seen trying to subdue Mr Fealey, who was arrested and charged with assault.

He was given a 17-week prison sentence, suspended for 12-months after he admitted the charge at Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Fealey was also ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £350 in compensation.

'Particularly shocking'

Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service have released the footage in the hope that it will highlight the problem of assaults on ambulance staff.

Kelvin Langford, local security management specialist from East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “Our frontline colleagues, as well as our team in our 999 control room, signed up to this job to help people, not to be assaulted, and they deserve to be treated with respect.

“This unprovoked attack is a particularly shocking incident, and as a result the CCTV is difficult to watch.

"Thankfully, on this occasion our ambulance crew were not badly injured and have made a full recovery.