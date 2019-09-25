You can get 50% off Lego, Peppa Pig and LOL Surprise toys right now at Argos

Will you be checking out the sale? (Photo: Argos)

Everyone loves getting a good deal, especially when it comes to kids’ toys that can be quite expensive. Argos has launched a huge sale, meaning you can get loads of toys for half of what they usually cost.

The sale launched today, Wednesday 25 September, and this is what you can get your hands on.

What’s on offer?

Included in Argos’ sale are big name brands like Lego, Playmobil, L.O.L, Nerf, Peppa Pig and more.

Here is a list of items you might not want to miss:

LOL Surprise pop up store playset, £20 (was £40)Playmobil Holiday Cottage playset, £19.99 (was £40)Play-Doh picnic adventures, £9.99 (was £20)Nerf Elite Trilogy strike toy blaster, £19.50 (was £39)LEGO City Police three in one super pack, £18 (£36)Zinc backbone stunt scooter, £19.99 (was £39.99)Peppa Pig World of Peppa multi playset bumper set, £24.99 (was £50)

When does the sale finish?

The sale will end next Tuesday 1 October, meaning you have just under a week to get your shopping done.

The sale is taking place both in store and online. For those looking to do some online shopping, home delivery starts from £3.95, so just be aware to factor that extra cost in.

Alternatively, you can opt for free store collection, where you can pick up your order from your selected store.