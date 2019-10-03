You can get paid to be a fudge taste tester - here’s how to apply

Have you got a tooth sweet enough for the role? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Could you spend forever eating fudge without getting sick of it? Do you have opinions about all things fudge? If so, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

Fudge subscription service STIRRD is currently looking for a Chief Chewing Operator (CCO).

What’s the job?

The first of its kind, the job will involve taste-testing STIRRD’s “range of delights straight off the production line to ensure melt-in-the-mouth flavour quality”. The CCO will aos need to collaborate with the development team on seasonal fudge flavours, such as salted maple and mince pie.

The perfect candidate will also need to be available for filming in Harrogate on either Thursday 3 or Friday 4 October.

The job will be based in-house at the company’s Harrogate headquarters at:

STIRRD Confectionery, 4th Avenue, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG2 8QT

Benefits for the role include annual leave on National Fudge Day and, according to the online application, a pretty “sweet” salary.

The salary will be negotiable based on experience.

How to apply

To apply, you just need to fill out STIRRD’s online application form.

You’ll need to provide your name, email address, phone number, what days you’re available for filming and your “experience in chewing” in less than 100 words.

Those looking to apply need to be at least 18 years old.