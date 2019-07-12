You can now buy a brand new school uniform for £4.50

Now getting back to school stuff for your kids doesn't have to break the bank (Photo: Lidl)

Summer holiday season is here, but some parents may already be counting down the days until their kids go back to school.

One thing you should be considering regarding your child's return to school is their uniform - and thanks to one budget retailer, you don’t have to break the bank kitting them out.

Full school uniform for £4.50

Lidl’s school uniform bundle is back, and you can get a full school uniform for only £4.50.

The range starts at 99p and includes everything your kids could possibly need, including school uniforms and sports kit, as well as stationery.

What’s available?

The £4.50 uniform bundle will get you:

A twin pack of 100 per cent cotton polo shirtsA cotton sweatshirtEither a pair of trousers, shorts or skirt

The sweatshirt comes in either navy, red or green.

Also on offer are other uniform staples, like cardigans and pinafores.

Sizes are available for kids between four and 12 years old and the clothes are made from high quality materials which, Lidl says, “makes life easier by allowing parents to save money for summer holiday activities or buy double.”

Lidl also offers footwear for your kids, either in the style of black velcro leather school shoes for £6.99, or black plimsolls for £1.99. The shoes sizes range from 10 (kids size) to a four (adult size).

PE kit, such as sports shorts, joggers and trainers, is also available to buy.

Non-clothing school items

Of course school kit isn’t just limited to clothing - there are other items to take into consideration, like stationery, lunchboxes and backpacks.

The German discount supermarket is stocking loads of school essentials to make sure your child has everything they need.

Shoppers can choose from a huge variety of stationery assortments, with multi-buy offers of two for £3 on items like pencils, glue sticks, erasers and more.

Also available are water bottles, lunch boxes, maths and English workbooks and even more.

There’s also a 22 litre ergonomic school backpack with adjustable height and chest features to carry everything up for grabs for £17.99.

You can also check out the full range on the Lidl website here.