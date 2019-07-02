You can now buy a giant inflatable water park for your garden - here’s where to get it

Keeping the kids entertained during the summer can be a hard task, with endless trips to the swimming pool a common occurrence for many families.

But if you want to have some fun in the water without any hassle, then Amazon is selling an at-home water park that you can set up in the garden.

What does it look like?

The inflatable water park features multiple play areas, including a climbing wall, waterslide, splash pool and water cannon.

According to the manufacturer, Costway, the play areas which this inflatable water park features are designed not just for fun, but also to encourage physical development.

How much does it cost?

This water park costs £269.95, including free delivery, and shoppers can purchase it with or without a blower to inflate it.

The inflatable water park features multiple play areas, including a climbing wall, waterslide, splash pool and water cannon (Photo: Amazon)

How big is it and what else does it feature?

There are two types of this inflatable water park. Type 1 has a net weight of 13kg and is 400 x 250 x 300cm (LxWxH).

Type 2 has a net weight of 11kg and is 365cm x255cmx245cm (LxWxH).

The product can be used both wet and dry. It comes with a water pipe so it can be used as a water park, but you can also remove the hose so it becomes an ordinary inflatable castle that can be used any time of the year.

According to the Amazon website page for the water park, “the connection area between the slide and the climbing wall is surrounded by mesh wall to ensure the safety of children while playing and allow for maximum ventilation.

“More importantly, through the mesh wall, parents can pay attention to their children's dynamics in real time to prevent accidents.”

The toy can also be deflated and carried to other places, such as a park or another lawn.

It is designed for domestic use, and is only to be used under the direct supervision of an adult.