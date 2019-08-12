Your dog could become a pet-friendly hotel reviewer - here's how to apply

One lucky hound will get the chance to try out 10 of the world’s most dog-friendly hotels (Photo: SWNS)

A globe-trotting dog is wanted to fill a dream job - reviewing canine hotels.

Together with their owner, the selected dog will post their hotel reviews on a leading accommodation website.

The new position of ‘canine critic’ at Hotels.com will give one lucky hound the chance to try out 10 of the world’s most dog-friendly hotels.

A globe-trotting dog is wanted to em-BARK on dream quest - reviewing canine hotels (Photo: SWNS)

A recruitment video has been created by the leading hotel provider and features doggie influencer, Dolly Pawton, reviewing The Curtain Hotel in London.

A 'paw of approval'

According to research, reviews of pet-friendly hotels have increased by 62 per cent over the past two years.

Following the surge, Hotels.com has launched a new category in its annual Loved by Guests awards – ‘Best for Pets’.

Liz Oakman, senior director and general manager EMEA from Hotels.com brand said, “We love our pets more than we love our other half at times, so it’s no surprise that we’ve seen a huge increase in travellers wanting to take their furry plus one on holiday with them.

Reviews of pet-friendly hotels have increased by 62 per cent over the past two years (Photo: SWNS)

“At Hotels.com, we want to make sure you find the paw-fect place to check into, so we’re excited to add a Best for Pets category to our Loved by Guests awards – but it doesn’t stop there.

“Our hunt for a Canine Critic is our way of ensuring our pet friendly hotels really are up to ‘scratch’ with a four-legged expert’s ‘paw of approval.”

How to apply

Jet-setting hounds (and their humans) can apply for the role through Hotels.com’s Instagram channel by following them and posting a picture of themselves - tagging @hotelsdotcom and using #CanineCritic