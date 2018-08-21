Recognition for the heroes of community

The search is on for the unsung heroes of Blyth communities.

Blyth Town Council is launching a Good Citizens Award Scheme for 2018/19 with nominations sought for those who have gone the extra mile to help others.

There are three categories – Under 18, Over 18, and Business. All nominees should live or be based in Blyth.

Coun Adrian Cartie, Mayor of Blyth Town Council, said: “We are looking for people who have selflessly helped others and who make a real difference to their community.

“This is a chance to make sure they get the recognition they deserve.

“We will be inviting winners to receive their award at a town council meeting where they will receive a certificate and gift voucher, and businesses will receive a trophy and certificate.”

Nominations for the award will be considered on a quarterly basis by a panel of councillors.

Nomination forms can be found on Blyth Town Council’s website at www.blythtowncouncil.org.uk

You can also contact the office on 01670 361668 for a form.

The closing date for nominations is September 13.