Reduced post office service for village

Next week will be the start of post office services being provided on a Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning and early afternoon at a community facility in Seaton Sluice.

This arrangement follows the announcement by Boots to cease its post office operations at the store in the village.

As a result, the post office within the Beresford Road store will close for business today.

After hearing about the upcoming closure, Seaton Valley Council and Seaton Sluice Community Association held early meetings with Post Office Services Ltd.

Following these discussions, agreement has been reached to deliver an outreach service from Seaton Sluice Community Centre.

The post office sessions are every Tuesday afternoon from 1.15pm to 3.15pm and every Wednesday between 9.30am and 1.30pm.

All routine post office services will be available at the outreach sessions and Seaton Sluice residents are being urged to use the facility to ensure that post office services are maintained and available in the village.

Residents will be able to post letters and parcels, buy stamps, collect their pensions, order foreign exchange, make cash withdrawals, pay money into their bank account, pay utility bills, renew their car tax and conduct most other post office transactions at the centre.

The two organisations said they ‘very much regret the closure of the main post office, but hope that existing customers will continue to support this valued service’.