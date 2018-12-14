Regeneration plan phase one for Blyth site submitted

Phase one of plans for a £6million regeneration of a popular Blyth seaside spot has been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Blagdon Estate, which owns just under three-and-a-half acres of land around Link House at South Beach off Links Road, is proposing a two-phase retail and leisure development on the split site.

Hundreds of Blyth residents and interested parties packed into a public consultation event held in the town recently by the applicant.

Its team of developers say they have listened intently to feedback from the community about the scheme that, if approved, would sit directly to the west of the Coastline fish and chip restaurant and Ciccarelli’s Ice Cream parlour.

Within the plans for phase one, Blagdon Estate has outlined proposals for six retail units and a first-floor area suitable for gym, studio or restaurant use, together with 60 new parking spaces.

If approved, site works could start in late spring 2019, with an expected completion date of the following summer.

Detailed proposals for phase two – likely to consist of leisure, hotel and pub/restaurant facilities – are expected to be submitted once work on phase one nears completion.

A 3,750 sq ft Co-op convenience store is already expected to take a prime spot on the development, with the other retail units ranging in size from 1,000 sq ft to 3,350 sq ft to be marketed shortly.

Blagdon Estate spokesman Stuart Hall said: “We were overwhelmed with the turnout and the positive sentiment at the public consultation event that we hosted in October.

“We took on board a vast number of constructive recommendations and the resulting plans show that we are keen to create something the whole town can be proud of.

“We feel strongly that these plans will build positively on what is becoming a hugely beneficial site for the long-term expansion of Blyth and its position as an attractive and progressive town to live in, work in and visit.”

He added that the consultation meeting also served to underline concerns around long-running access issues in that area and those involved with the development will be holding discussions with the county council and other key stakeholders to assist in developing long-term solutions.