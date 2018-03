I would like to thank the two young boys who came to my rescue on February 23, at Seaton Sluice sea front, when I fell, breaking my arm and cutting my face.

Their families should be proud of them.

I would also like to thank their fathers who came to my aid after being alerted by the boys and stayed with me until the ambulance arrived.

Thanks also to the ambulance crew and Cramlington hospital.

