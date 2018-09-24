Residents' views sought on council services

People living in Northumberland are being asked for their views about a range of issues, including what it’s like to live in the area, what they think needs to improve, and how satisfied they are with county council services.

More than 6,500 questionnaires are being sent by post over the next few weeks to a random sample of residents in the county, in order to help the council to prioritise and develop its services.

Leader of Northumberland County Council, Coun Peter Jackson, said: “We want to make ongoing improvements to local areas and the services that the council provides - and residents views are extremely important to us as we do this.

“We are committed to listening to and considering the views of our communities to help us provide the best services we can for the people we serve. It’s very important that we hear everybody’s ideas and the residents’ survey is one of the ways in which we do this.

“We are asking those surveyed to tell us what it’s like to live in their area, so that we can be certain we are dealing with the issues that concern and matter to them.

“I would urge everyone who receives a questionnaire to please take this opportunity to have their say.”

The survey is being carried out on behalf of the council by market research experts Ipsos MORI. All completed surveys will be treated confidentially and responses only seen by Ipsos MORI. Northumberland County Council will receive a report of the overall findings.

If you have any questions about the survey or need help filling it in, please email NorthumberlandResidentsSurvey2018@ipsos.com or call the Ipsos MORI helpline on 0800 542 2158.

The closing date for completed questionnaires is Friday 19th October 2018.