Resolve to help yourself and others

Over the New Year the majority of us will make some New Year resolutions, whether it’s to eat healthier, get more exercise or stop smoking.

But what about focusing on how you can make yourself happier and healthier whilst making a difference to other people’s lives at the same time?

Volunteering might not automatically spring to mind as a way to increase your health levels.

However, research from the London School of Economics has found that volunteering increases self-esteem, combats stress and contributes to living a longer life.

We all play our own part within our community.

Volunteering for Citizens Advice Northumberland will help others within your own community.

It will also enable you to meet new people and to learn new skills through our training programme, as well as to help keep your mind active.

Citizens Advice Northumberland has a range of volunteering opportunities to suit you.

There are roles available whether you are retired and looking for new challenges, a parent with time to spare whilst the children are at school, or someone looking to gain new skills whilst looking for employment or studying.

We have offices across Northumberland.

From these locations we provide free, independent and confidential advice in a number of areas. These include energy, employment, housing, relationships, benefits and debt, and much more.

We also carry out research.

And Citizens Advice campaigns to get policies and practices changed on issues which it believes are unfair.

Citizens Advice Northumberland has helped more than 16,000 local people to resolve more than 37,000 issues.

However, we simply could not help so many people without our incredible volunteers.

We do need more amazing people to join us in the New Year and help us to help even more people in our local communities.

The training you will receive is outstanding.

And you will always have ongoing support from our supervisors, along with an employer recognised certificate.

Ian Coyne is one of our team of helpers. He first joined Citizens Advice Northumberland as part of a back to work scheme, and then returned to volunteer on a weekly basis six years ago.

He said: “It’s a pleasure helping people with genuine problems to get solutions to their issues.

“Once my placement finished, I missed volunteering with Citizens Advice Northumberland so much that I had to come back.

“The service it provides is outstanding, and it feels good to be able to give back in my local community.”

He added: “I have learnt some invaluable skills through the incredible training Citizens Advice Northumberland provides.

“I have been able to meet some amazing people through my volunteering, and I enjoy the challenges volunteering for Citizens Advice Northumberland brings.”

If you would like further information about joining our amazing team, please email volunteer@citizensadvicenorthumberland.org.uk

Anyone wishing to get advice from Citizens Advice Northumberland can call our Adviceline, available Monday to Friday, from 9am to 4.30pm, on 03444 111444.

You can find details of our office locations and opening times online at www.citizensadvice.org.uk/northumberland

We offer specialist debt advice on 01670 339960 or text DEBT to 81400.

Citizens Advice Northumberland is a registered charity, which helps people to resolve their legal, money and other problems by providing information and advice and by campaigning for change.