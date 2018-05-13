Restoration of former brewery site wins regional award for Ashington firm

An Ashington business is starring in a national final after winning a regional award.

Ascent Homes beat off strong competition to win the coveted residential property gong at the RICS Renaissance Awards.

The company won for its sensitive conversion of derelict buildings on the site of the former Alnwick Brewery, rejuvenating a site that was once considered a blot on the landscape of the town’s historic centre.

Ascent Homes’ painstaking restoration and conversion of the site to create The Maltings, a development of 37 apartments and penthouses, was praised by RICS judges as an incredible achievement for the relative newcomer to the region’s property scene.

Judges said: “The project carefully balances the respectful restoration of a much-loved group of buildings with finely engineered attention to detail in the delivery of breathtaking contemporary loft apartments.”

Claire Scott, head of sales and marketing at Ascent Homes, said: “To say I am thrilled to receive this award is an understatement because it is such a prestigious accolade to be awarded to a company as young as Ascent Homes.

“I’m incredibly proud of all the hard work and dedication that has gone into making The Maltings the success it has become.

“I’d really like to congratulate our sales executive responsible for selling the development Demi Chambers for the hard work she has put in to welcome residents.”

The Maltings will compete in the National RICS Renaissance Awards in November.

The awards showcase inspirational developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure, as well as their impact on communities.