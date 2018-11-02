Roses for ruby anniversary

A Cramlington club has celebrated the end of its ruby anniversary year in style.

Cramlington Flower Club celebrated its 40th year of meetings last week after it was inaugurated in October 1978.

Cramlington Flower Club celebrated its Ruby AGM in style.

Chairman Margaret Kelly said: “It was a lovely evening. We had a beautiful cake that was made by one of our members and had champagne and wine to celebrate.”

The ruby AGM offered a selection of prosecco and cheese, which was enjoyed by all.

A £500 grant was awarded to the club in November 2017 to kick off the anniversary, which gave the members big ideas for the chance to bloom.

Margaret said: “We received the grant from Cramlington Parish Council Community Fund, which gave us the chance to reach out to the community.

“Since then more locals in the area have got involved and become members.”

The anniversary celebrations kicked off with a wreath making workshop last December, which generated a huge amount of interest.

New friendships were made through the class, which has now led to a higher membership rate.

Some of the members’ favourite demonstrators took to the floor in July for a Ruby Floral celebration.

Other special events have been held throughout the year to continue the party.

Floral demonstrations are given at the club and workshops are held for members to learn arrangement skills from each other.

A range of classes are held, from how to place a bunch of flowers in a vase to how to make a statement with flowers and foliage.

Members work with local communities to share flower arrangements, and their arrangements are often displayed in churches to help with weddings, services and larger celebrations, such as town flower festivals.

The grant has helped the club to cover the expense of meetings.

Margaret added: “The club is so special. We gather for demonstrations and to learn new skills, but we make new friends too.

“We want to bring more members to the club and start more demonstrations.”

Cramlington Flower Club is affiliated with the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies (NAFAS).

It meets on the third Thursday of every month in Cramlington Community Centre, at 7.30pm.

Places are still available for a highly requested second Christmas demonstration on December 7. To book a place, or find out more, contact the club on 01670 361195.