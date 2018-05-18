Royal British Legion is back in Blyth

Blyth once again has its own branch of the Royal British Legion.

Following an informal meeting after last year’s Remembrance service, a decision was made to reform the branch and a management committee was elected.

At its inaugural fund-raising event, held in the Eagle at Blyth, more than £700 was raised to help get the branch off the ground.

The full support services offered by the Royal British Legion can be obtained via the branch by visiting the website, www.britishlegion.org.uk/counties/northumbria-county/branches, and selecting the Blyth branch.

The new branch already has several events planned, including the unveiling of a poppy blanket to celebrate the end of the First World War.

Pictured above, left to right, are Eric Ingram, Northumberland county president; Blyth branch chairman Gail Armstrong; Coun John Potts, Mayor of Blyth; branch president Gill Courtney; and branch risk information officer David Castro.