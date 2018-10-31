Royal visits role for marine cadet Luke

An Ashington teenager helped to escort two members of the Royal family during their visits to Northumberland.

In his role as a Lord Lieutenant Cadet for the Duchess of Northumberland, corporal marine cadet Luke Tait attended duty when Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, was in Blyth and at The Alnwick Garden leg of Prince Charles’ trip to a few different parts of the county.

The 17-year-old goes along to TS Tenacity Ashington Sea Cadets’ twice-weekly parades at its Black Close Bank headquarters next to the River Wansbeck, as does his brother Daniel, 14.

He has gained skills in first aid, cooking, field craft and marine engineering, among others, as a cadet so far and as well as qualifications in canoeing, kayaking, rowing and sailing, he is working towards being an instructor in canoeing, kayaking and sailing.

Another member of the Ashington unit, Jordan Peel, is the Sea Cadets’ Lord Lieutenant Cadet for Tyne and Wear as she lives in Blaydon.

Luke said: “I joined the Sea Cadets just before I turned 12.

“After hearing from my dad, Lee, about his time in the Royal Marines, there was a presentation about the cadets at a school assembly and it looked like something I would enjoy.

“As well as learning new skills, I have made long-lasting friendships in the unit and met people from all over the country.

“I was quite nervous before the Royal visits took place, but on each day I was able to enjoy it as I was concentrating on my role and it was interesting to see how they dealt with things.

“I do help out at the parades as part of my senior cadet role and when I turn 18, I would like to stay on as part of the staff if I have the time to fit it in with my studies.”