RUNNING: Help set up free events

Parkrun organises free, weekly, 5k, timed runs around the world.

They are open to everyone and are safe and easy to take part in.

Parkrun aims to have an event in every community that wants one, and we believe Blyth wants one.

If you are interested and would like to join the core group to help with potentially setting up a parkrun in Blyth, please forward your details to proposedblythparkrun@gmail.com

If you haven’t heard of Parkrun, check it out at www.parkrun.org.uk and if you like what you see and think it could be good for Blyth, come and join us.

Parkrun For Blyth Core Group