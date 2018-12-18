Scheme helping children be active hailed a success

A scheme between a leading restaurant chain and rugby league club has been hailed a success.

Barci’s Buddies, a link between Cramlington Rockets and Nando’s, has passed the 1,000 friends mark.

Cramlington Rockets, the 2017 RFL Club of the Year, announced the partnership with Nando’s Cramlington earlier this year.

And from that, the two organisations created a brand-new programme called Barci’s buddies.

Named after the Nando’s mascot, the Rockets have partnered with eight local primary schools to encourage healthy living and a positive lifestyle, delivered by Rockets Community, it’s schools-based community arm.

Taking place over the course of a six-week programme in school, upon completion, all participants were offered an interactive, behind-the-scenes workshop at Nando’s Cramlington and were invited to attend the Rockets’ popular summer rugby camp for free.

Steven Beaty, Rockets community manager, said: “We love working with Nando’s Cramlington. It is so rewarding to work with a company that shares the same family values and ethos.

It’s fantastic to be able to engage with so many local children and it is fantastic that a national restaurant chain is so keen to support its local community.”

For more about Cramlington Rockets’ community work and Barci’s Buddies, email info@cramlingtonrockets.co.uk or visit www.cramlingtonrockets.co.uk