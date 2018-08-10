Scheme to improve Cramlington homes wins two awards

A project to transform ‘Dorran’ style properties on a Cramlington estate has won two regional awards.

Northumberland County Council won the Large Project of the Year (over £250,000) and was highly commended in the Landlord of the Year category at the Energy Efficiency and Healthy Homes Awards for the project at Allerhope.

The project has transformed the properties into more energy efficient buildings.

The council has been working with external wall specialists Alumasc Facades, ArtBrick and Westdale Services to add a steel structure to the concrete panels to strengthen the external wall and ensure it could withstand the weight of new insulation and render.

All of the windows were also replaced.

Phase one of the project, which included 43 homes, has just been completed and the council is now tendering for the second phase, which would include a further 43 properties.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member for planning, housing and resilience, said: “This is fantastic recognition for an innovative scheme, intended to not only improve the energy efficiency of these properties, but also the appearance.

“Tenants are very happy with the work and are already noticing the benefits, with their property feeling warmer and better insulated.”

Ward councillor for the area Mark Swinburn said: “This project has been a great success and it has had a really positive impact on the community.”

Andrew Jude, north east manager of Westdale North, said: “The council has done a fantastic job in transforming these dated dorran properties into modern looking, energy efficient homes.

“It has gone that extra mile by putting its tenants first, helping with energy efficiency, saving on utility bills, but also dramatically improving the appearance of the properties.”

Tenant Ruby Elliott, who has lived on the estate for more than 40 years, said: “This work has made a massive difference. The houses look much more modern.

“We used to have real problems with drafts, but now they are so much warmer and I have already seen a positive impact on my energy bills.”