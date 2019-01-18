School community thanked after site closure due to gas leak

A school site in Seaton Delaval was evacuated this afternoon because of a gas leak.

The Seaton Valley Federation said on its website and social media that a decision was made to close the Elsdon Avenue site at 1pm.

The statement included the following: ‘All pupils are safe.

‘Please collect your child from the front of school (Astley Community High School or Whytrig Middle School as appropriate) at 1pm. Do NOT come on to the school site.

‘Due to the site closure today, there will be no swimming lessons or Seaton Valley Football Development this evening.’

A further statement on Facebook in the last hour says: ‘Thanks to our students, staff and parents/carers for their co-operation and support today.

‘Please check back over the weekend for further updates and news about school re-opening.’