School gets additional renovations

The second phase of an ambitious initiative to rejuvenate a village school in south east Northumberland has been completed.

Staff from the North Sea Link Interconnector project have once again given up their free time and purchased all of the materials needed to help the project at Cambois Primary School.

Work began at the school, which has 66 pupils, in summer 2017 when North Sea Link redecorated the school’s main corridors.

Having seen the difference their efforts made to the staff and pupils, its team vowed to return to complete further renovations.

Sallyanne Barson, communications manager at North Sea Link, said: “From our very first visit to the school back in 2016, when it hosted a community drop-in session for the interconnector project team, we were blown away by the school’s community spirit and by the energy and dedication of its staff, who go above and beyond to enhance village life for the children.

“We wanted to help create an environment that would reflect this for the staff and pupils to enjoy.

“It’s fantastic to see the difference that just a few coats of paint and a few hours of our time has made.”

North Sea Link Interconnector is a joint project between Statnett and National Grid. They are working together to construct an electricity link between Norway and the UK.

It will connect the electricity systems of the two countries via high voltage subsea cables from Kvilldal in Norway to Blyth, with onshore infrastructure located at Cambois.

It will be operational in 2021 and it will be the longest subsea interconnector in the world.

Marianne Allan, headteacher at Cambois Primary School, said: “On behalf of the staff and pupils, I would once again like to thank all of the volunteers from North Sea Link for their hard work decorating the school.

“It means the world to us that the project team has taken such an active interest in our school. The fresh paintwork has really brought the school to life and the children love the new renovations.”