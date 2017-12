The new bike club at Eastlea Primary School in Cramlington has been a huge success.

Members of the club have cycled in a few different areas – including Blyth, pictured above – and they have now successfully completed their fifth session along to Azure Garden Centre, where they enjoyed hot chocolate while visiting the Christmas tepee and feeding the reindeer.

The children were accompanied by Clive Eve from Cycle Experience, who was impressed by their enthusiasm for cycling.