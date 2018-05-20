SCHOOL: Please share pictures

Were you at Blyth Grammar School in 1968?

When I was visiting my aunt at Crofton Court Care Home in Blyth we spent a lovely afternoon going through albums of old pictures of Blyth. It was clear how much elderly people enjoy going down memory lane.

This month it is 50 years since we had our class group photos taken at Blyth Grammar School. I thought it would be nice if I could get a set of these photographs for the whole school.

I’d like to make up some albums to donate to care homes and other interested organisations in Blyth.

Do you have your school photo that was taken in 1968 and are you prepared to let me copy it for this project?

Please contact me if you can help.

Alan J Henderson (5 North in 1968)

Seaton Sluice

07983 394408

aj.henderson@ukgateway.net