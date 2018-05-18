School project leads to Royal wedding trip for teacher

A Blyth teacher’s LOVE Northumberland award-winning work has resulted in him being one of the people representing the county at tomorrow’s Royal wedding.

David Gregory from Newsham Primary School was instrumental in working with students on the Newsham Love Northumberland initiative, which was runner-up in the Best Children’s Project category at last year’s awards.

In the build-up to Northumberland Day last year, the school spent the term celebrating all of the things that make the county special.

They studied Northumberland landscape architect Capability Brown, the history of the county flag and local dialects, and improved their school environment with a nature trail and bat boxes in the grounds.

When the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, the Duchess of Northumberland, was looking for nominees to represent the county at the of wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, David was put forward by the council’s LOVE Northumberland awards team.

He was an obvious choice for them because of his work strengthening and celebrating his local community and young people in Blyth.

He is also a driving force behind the Port of Blyth’s STEM hub, designed to encourage pupils’ engagement with STEM subjects and inspire their future careers.

David said: “It is a real honour to be one of the Northumberland representatives at this weekend’s Royal wedding.

“It is amazing that all this has happened through the work I have been involved in at school that gained a LOVE Northumberland Award.

“I am very grateful to the team for putting me forward and privileged to have been chosen by the Duchess.

“It is also a great chance to celebrate my own wedding anniversary, as I got married a year ago, almost to the day.”

May 20 is his wedding anniversary date and he is taking his wife Hannah with him to enjoy the festivities in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Entries are now open for the LOVE Northumberland awards 2018 – inviting nominations from projects and initiatives that improve local areas or neighbourhoods for the benefit of members of local communities.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for the environment and local services at Northumberland County Council, recently visited Newsham Primary School to view the work that contributed towards last year’s award and meet David and other staff members at the school.

He said: “The LOVE Northumberland awards celebrate the work of the schools, community groups and individual volunteers whose endeavours preserve and enhance the environment of our great county.

“It has been great to hear about the work at Newsham that led the school to gain recognition at the LOVE Northumberland Awards last year.

“I am extremely pleased that the work at the school has led to David being nominated to represent Northumberland at the Royal wedding – I am sure he will have a very enjoyable time.

“We are welcoming entries for this year’s awards and I would encourage anyone with an environmental story to tell to get in touch and make an application for an award.

“As a council we want to protect and enhance Northumberland’s environment. Community involvement is critical to this and we want to celebrate all of the effort that goes on day in and day out across the county.”

The closing date for entries is Friday, June 8.

For more information about the awards, including the categories and how to enter, call 01670 622992 or go to www.northumberland.gov.uk/love