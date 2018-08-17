School’s in for summer activities

More than 100 Blyth youngsters have gone back to school for the holidays.

Children aged five to 14 are taking part in a four-week scheme at Bede Academy to build confidence, encourage community links, make friends and learn new skills.

The programme, which is sponsored by the Department for Education, is run by Bedlington’s Leading Link charity to take pressures off parents, such as providing childcare, keeping children occupied with engaging activities and maintaining a healthy diet.

Activities include games, day trips, arts and craft, sport and even bush craft.

Teachers and sixth-formers from the academy are acting as youth ambassadors, along with young people from Leading Link.

The scheme has been developed with Northumberland County Council, the school meals team, schools, and outdoor activity specialist Off The Grid.