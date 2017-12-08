Scouts set out on Santa’s sleigh tour

Santa’s little helpers from 1st Ashington Scouts start their annual sleigh ride next week.

They’ll be out and about in the west of the town, meeting youngsters and collecting donations.

The tour was started by Ashington Lions Club more than 20 years ago, with scout group members accompanying the Lions round the streets with the sleigh.

Following the demise of the Lions Club, the scouts decided to keep the tradition going and created a new sleigh for the festive fun and fund-raising.

The scouts always make a donation to another local charity and this year it will be the Wansbeck food bank.

Group members are gearing up for this year’s sleigh tour, which starts on Monday, December 11, at Orchid Meadows. On Wednesday, December 13, the sleigh will be on the Green Lane Estate; Friday, December 15, Norham Road Estate; Monday, December 18, Black Dene/Well Head Dene; Wednesday, December 20, Fallowfield West; and Friday, December 22, Fallowfield East. It will also be outside Asda on Saturday, December 16 and 23.

Routes are subject to change, depending on the weather.

1st Ashington Scout Group was one of the first in the country and celebrated its centenary in 2008.