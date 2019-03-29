Search is on to reward local ‘good sport’

Football icon and TV personality Chris Kamara is joining forces with a Cramlington pub to reward local ‘good sports’.

The Seven Oaks Hungry Horse pub in South Mall is calling for locals to nominate someone they think deserves a special reward.

The chosen ‘good sport’ will win £500 and the chance to meet Chris Kamara, who will join them in cheering on their local sports team from the sideline.

Nominations are open until Wednesday, April 17. To nominate a good sport, visit www.hungryhorse.co.uk/good-sport and explain in less than 200 words why they deserve the title.

The winner will receive £500 and a meal on the house at their local Hungry Horse, as well as the chance to meet Chris Kamara.