Seasonal workshops by business coaches

Two women who decided to leave their successful, long-established careers have set up a business that brings them more happiness and encourages people to realise their own personal and career dreams.

Amber Farrier, from Pegswood, and Julie McVeigh, from Tynemouth, started the process of change after taking professional coaching training – where they realised they could offer a new approach to leadership, management and working with others to help them access their potential.

Julie, a qualified social worker, left her position as assistant director with a major third sector national organisation to join former finance business manager Amber in their new venture.

Connected Coaching North East, based in Newcastle, offers coaching for companies and a range of pick and mix lunch and learn workshops anyone can sign up to, as well as individual executive and career coaching.

Amber said: “To us, coaching is about happiness and fulfilment. Our coaching is action-orientated.

“By holding our clients to account through positive reinforcement, they gain confidence and feel happier and more able to make positive decisions.

“Investing in yourself, your team or your organisation can bring about sustainable change that helps you to achieve your goals.”

The duo have introduced a series of seasonally-inspired workshops. For information, go to www.connectedcoachingne.com/events