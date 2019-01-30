Seeing the world in a different colour

A Blyth woman has found her calling as a fashion colour consultant.

Gill Bushnell realised she needed a dramatic change of career, having worked many jobs over the years including in human resources and as an air stewardess.

Describing herself as a people person, Gill said: “Even when working as an air hostess, with the early starts and late finishes, I loved it and was able to meet new people daily.

“However, I always noticed my better days were those when I had made a real effort with my appearance.”

Her interest in her own appearance resulted in her deciding to begin a career in fashion and helping others feel better about themselves.

She said: “I always had a keen eye for colour and style and after becoming a personal stylist with House of Colour, I feel I have been given the keys to my kingdom”

After her husband was diagnosed with a terminal illness, Jane quickly realised that life couldn’t be paused.

“Putting on my face helped me to deal with the sadness in my personal life but still life was very hard.

“However, I realised that life is short and also goes on whatever it throws at you, and I didn’t want to be defined as a very young widow, I still had a life to lead. And I wanted to make the most of it.”

After meeting her new husband, Gill fell into a slump and realised it was all to do with her wardrobe.

She had her own consultation to find out which colours suited her skin tone and was amazed at the difference it made.

“I went from feeling stuck in a rut, not knowing what to wear and having little to no confidence to feeling utterly fabulous in the colours that truly suit me,” she said.

She soon decided to inquire about becoming a consultant herself after being encouraged by her family.

Today Gill is helping to train new consultants and supporting existing consultants.

She said: “Every client I meet has a different story and reason for coming, but my job is to make them look and feel their best and give them permission to be themselves.”