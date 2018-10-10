Service’s plea to splitting couples

A regional mediation service that has an office in Ashington is raising awareness of what it can offer to people who are facing divorce or separation and are not sure where to turn.

Those seeking assistance because their relationship has broken down and they need to sort out practical issues such as arrangements for their children or sharing of their finances can contact Family Mediation North East.

And during Mediation Awareness Week, which runs until Friday, it is spreading the message that married couples and unmarried couples with children who split up should not think that they will inevitably find themselves in court.

Sarah-Jane Turnbull, of Family Mediation North East, said: “Family mediation helps families make the best arrangements for the children or financial settlements without a court imposing decisions on them.

“There is legal aid available – not only for the mediation process, but to seek advice about making arrangements legally binding where that’s in the interests of the children.”

For more information about the mediation process, or if you are thinking about having an initial meeting, call the service on 01670 528441.