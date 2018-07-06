Share your healthcare experiences

Healthwatch Northumberland has launched a campaign encouraging people to share their experiences about health and care services.

The #ItStartsWithYou campaign is inviting people to have their say to help improve services in their communities.

The initiative, which is in its second year, also highlights the difference that people are already making to health and social care services by speaking up.

Healthwatch Northumberland chairman David Thompson said: “With the ‘It Starts With You’ initiative we are encouraging the people of Northumberland to tell us about their experiences of health and social care. Such information really does help those who make the decisions about care to improve what is available to patients, their families and friends.”

The #ItStartsWithYou campaign is run by the independent health and care champion Healthwatch England. Thanks to people sharing their ideas and experiences with their local Healthwatch, services across England have made positive changes that benefit those who use them.

Imelda Redmond, national director of Healthwatch England, said: “However big or small the issue, Healthwatch wants to hear about it from you.”

Visit www.healthwatch.co.uk/itstartswithyou to take part.