Show in tribute to pillar of community

Songs from Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera and Wicked all feature in a tribute concert being presented by the Blyth Music and Theatre Company on Sunday evening.

The show at The Phoenix Theatre, Beaconsfield Street, is in memory of the company’s late president, Alf Douglas, and proceeds will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

The 88-year-old, who had liver cancer, died in January in the Palliative Ward of Wansbeck General Hospital.

His daughter, 64-year-old Sandra, also had liver cancer. She died four hours after her father passed away in a hospital on the island of Jersey where she lived.

Maurice Dobson, chairman of the Blyth Music and Theatre Company, said: “Our members were deeply saddened at the news of Alf’s passing. He had been with the company for 50 years.

“Doubly tragic was the news of his daughter’s death that same day.”

Members of the company and Youth Academy will be performing songs from some of Alf’s favourite shows, as well as hit musicals of today.

The concert, which starts at 7pm, will also include songs from Annie by four people who have played Annie in the Blyth company’s shows in different years – Rebecca Currie, Shaunagh Kelly, Eve Turner and Arwen Jenkins.

Tickets, priced £15, are available from the Phoenix Theatre by calling 01670 367228, in person at the box office – it will be open from 10.30am to 12.30pm tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday – or online at www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk