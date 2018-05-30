Show raises decent total for good cause

A tribute show at The Phoenix Theatre in Blyth last week raised £3,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The Blyth Music and Theatre Company’s show – That’s Entertainment – was held in honour of its late president, Alf Douglas.

Alf suffered from liver cancer and died earlier this year in Wansbeck General Hospital. The cheque presentation was made by Alf’s sister, Joyce Cochrane, to Mavis Wood, chairman of the Blyth branch of Cancer Research UK.

Mrs Wood thanked the Blyth Music and Theatre Company and told the audience that funds raised in the North East stay in the North East.

She went on to say that Newcastle is a centre of excellence in pioneering research into both treatment and the development of new cancer drugs.

Mrs Cochrane said she was thrilled by the efforts of all concerned in presenting the show, in which 40 cast members from both the theatre company and its Youth Academy delighted the packed audience with songs from 20 musical shows.

Show director Jackie Grey said: “We had a wonderful audience who made this a very special evening for a very special man, Alf Douglas, and to raise £3,000 for Cancer Research made it even more worthwhile.”