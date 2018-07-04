Showcasing local manufacturing

Six Northumberland businesses have come together to showcase the local manufacturing sector.

The group exhibited together at the SubCon show, a three day event at the Birmingham NEC hosted by Business Northumberland.

Advanced Barrier Coatings, Falon Nameplates, Hindley Circuits, North Eastern Composites, Scarab4 and SWP Engineering all took part.

Kenneth More, Managing Director of Falon Nameplates, said: “SubCon has not just given us a platform to showcase our products, but also an opportunity to network and build business relationships with other manufacturers who are based within Northumberland.”

The stand showcased the range of skills and services that the region has to offer across small to medium manufacturing businesses.

Chairman of Advance Northumberland, Richard Wearmouth, said: “By exhibiting together, we are able to demonstrate the diversity of Northumberland’s contribution to the manufacturing sector and showcase this to an international audience.

“We have a strong manufacturing sector in Northumberland and it’s great to see that illustrated through these six businesses.

“They all bring something different to the table and we want to encourage local businesses to collaborate and support each other wherever possible.”

For more information about Business Northumberland and up-coming workshops visit to register your interest or call 01670 528400.