Showcasing talents of disabled residents

An event is taking place showcasing the talents of people with a learning disability.

Local charity Headway Arts’ resident theatre company Headway Art Inclusive Theatre Co is holding its annual North East Festival of Creativity.

The festival was started in 2006 as a safe inclusive environment; to network, share ideas, promote friendship and as a platform to showcase work done by learning disabled artists.

The event, held at the charity’s base in Blyth, has been growing and developing every year and was attended by more than 200 people and 20 organisations last year.

Running over three days, including today (Wednesday) and tomorrow, the event promotes original work done in a number of different art forms such as dance, drama and film.

Andy Gillis, one of Headway Arts learning disabled actors, is hosting the event with his partner Nikki Shelley.

Andy said: “It is a chance to showcase our work and share with people what we can do, we have fun, are like a family and entertain people too.

“We have The Enchanted Circus, The Archive of Friendship Exhibition, Printable and the Come On Down gameshow where you win prizes. Its fantastic.”

Allie Walton-Robson, Creative Director, Headway Arts, said: “This is a really special event, our learning disabled actors are working so hard to make this years festival better.

“We have a fantastic refurbished venue at Headway ArtSpace with lots of space and a very warm welcome for everyone who’d like to come along. I can promise a fantastic event.”

She added: “We are a totally independent organisation working to improve the lives of some of the most disadvantaged children and adults in the UK, it means a lot to our people to have a place where they feel they can belong and thrive, if people could support us.

“Every little donation helps.”