Silhouettes help Holywell honour those lost in WWI

A community is honouring those who lost their lives defending their country in the First World War.

Holywell in Bloom has been awarded 20 silhouettes, funded by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

The silhouettes will be shared and placed throughout the village, within St Mary’s Church and the newly developed Memory Garden at the church as part of the village commemoration to remember the fallen of the First World War.

The group has worked to develop and provide newly designed floral and shrub beds and a memory garden within the church grounds.

Members initially offered to design and develop the church garden over the next three years as a thank you for the support the church has given the group.

To complement the project, the group applied for the silhouettes and was overwhelmed when it was successful in attaining 20, which could be shared among the community.

The garden will be officially opened on Saturday, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The church will also be unveiling its new Window of Peace, featuring 66 poppies – one for each of the men who died during the war. A service of remembrance will take place on Sunday at 10.30am.

And St Mary’s Parish Church, in Blyth, has a moving display featuring 60 silhouettes to commemorate the 60 men who did not return to worship at the church.

The display will run until November 23, from 11am to 3pm each day