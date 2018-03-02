Snow alerts for Northumberland – live updates on traffic and school closures (day four)

As the North East is in the grip of the Beast from the East, with blizzards and bitterly-cold weather, keep up-to-date with the latest weather alerts and news.

Friday, March 2 (9.40am): The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal put up around 50 stranded travellers overnight.

Friday, March 2 (9.25am): Highways England tweet – ‘Area teams have confirmed the #A69 is open in Northumberland, slow traffic and poor conditions but the road is open.’

Friday, March 2 (9.20am): Northumbria Police tweet: ‘The A1 is still closed between Alnwick and Berwick. The road is still impassable. Please avoid travel in the area. Police and partners are working on a clearance and gritting operation. #Staysafe’

Friday, March 2 (9.15am): Please be aware that both routes out of Eshott are blocked with significant snow drifts and are impassable to all vehicles.

Friday, March 2 (9.15am): Berwick residents have shown their spirit and kindness to help people stranded on the A1. The Swan Centre was open overnight to provide shelter, while The Castle Hotel and Brewers Arms also helped out.

Friday, March 2 (9.10am): Household Waste Recovery Centres in Northumberland are closed today. Efforts are being made to open sites tomorrow.

Friday, March 2 (8.25am): Newcastle International Airport tweet – ‘The airport remains open and operational however we are experiencing some disruption to flights today. Passengers are advised to keep an eye on our website for the latest information and contact your airline should your flight be affected’

Friday, March 2 (8.20am): North East Live Traffic tweet: ‘Sections of road that pass through rural areas across Tyne & Wear, Northumberland & County Durham are particularly vulnerable to snow drifts. Please plan ahead and take care. Take notice of road closures across many rural parts today.’

Friday, March 2 (8.15am): The A696 in Northumberland is not passable – please avoid.

Friday, March 2 (8.10am): Northumberland County Council gritters have continued working overnight with support from farming and other sub-contractors in challenging conditions. Further snow showers and high winds and drifting snow have made driving conditions treacherous county wide. Abandoned cars are still causing issues with ploughing on some roads across the county. The county council will continue to work 24 hours throughout this weather. Do not travel unless absolutely necessary.

Friday, March 2 (8.05am): PCL Travel have cancelled service 15 (Alnwick to Rothbury); service 470 (Wooler to Alnwick); service 473 (Wooler to Alnwick).

Friday, March 2 (8am): Northumberland County Council has this morning updated the list of schools which are closed today. Is yours on the list?

Friday, March 2 (7.55am): Highways England tweet: ‘The A1 is expected to remain closed for most of the morning between A1068 and Scottish Border due to severe weather conditions. Police are on scene and snow ploughs and gritters are working hard to clear the carriageway.’

Friday, March 2 (7.30am): Northumberland County Council update – Driving conditions across the network are still hazardous. Drivers should only travel if absolutely necessary. If you do need to travel be prepared for delays across the area. We have road closures across the county including the A68 north of Corbridge.

Friday, March 2 (7.20am): A68 Traffic Update – reports received that the A68 north of the junction for Healey at Kiln Pit Hill is down to one lane with snow blowing in from the fields. Not passable in anything other than a 4x4. Avoid the area if possible and only travel if absolutely necessary.

Friday, March 2 (7.15am): A1 from Alnwick to Berwick still remains closed to vehicles. The A1 is still impassable in this area. Police and Highways staff are trying to safely move stranded vehicles in convoy.

Friday, March 2 (7am): Virgin Trains East Coast update – ‘We will no longer be able to run a service to/from Edinburgh today due to significant snow fall in near Berwick blocking all lines. As such, trains will not run between Newcastle and Scotland today and no alternative road transport will run due to the hazardous conditions. Ticket restrictions are still lifted today. We do strongly advise not to travel today unless necessary, as tickets will be valid until 07 March 2018. Customers booked to travel with us between 28/02 and 02/03 will be entitled to a full refund without charge if they return their unused tickets to their point of purchase.’

