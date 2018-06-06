Society offers more funds to help Northumberland groups and charities

Charities, community groups and good causes are being invited to apply for a cash boost.

Newcastle Building Society is now taking applications for its new Building Improvement Grants, which will help groups and charities make modifications to their community buildings.

The society is also making additional money available for its successful Community Fund, with £36,000 helping projects in Northumberland since its launch in 2016.

Successful applicants include Cramlington United FC, which purchased new branded training kit, and the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank in Morpeth, which extended a successful voucher scheme.

Andrew Haigh, chief executive at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Supporting our communities is core to what we do.

“Extending our successful community grants initiative with these larger Building Improvement Grants recognises that strong communities need appropriate and practical community buildings at their heart.”

Full details of the grants are available on the society’s website, with the closing date for the first round of Building Improvement Grants being June 29. For more information visit www.newcastle.co.uk