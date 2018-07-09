Special celebrations as Northumberland school marks its 80th anniversary

Former school staff and pupils joined its current families for a special celebration.

A host of activities were held across two days to mark the 80th anniversary of Holywell Village First School.

A special cake was made to mark Holywell Village First School's 80th birthday celebrations.

A special assembly saw images, memories and school history shared from 1948 to the present date, before Linda Athey, a lunchtime supervisor for nearly 30 years and herself a former pupil, cut a large birthday cake.

Afterwards, every pupil planted a memory tree sapling, purchased by The Milbourne Arms pub, with 105 planted in total in the school grounds. Each child then received a small gift.

The next day there was a school picnic, followed by the annual Summer Fair.

Food for the picnic was donated by Morrisons, Greggs, Asda and Sainsbury’s.

There were plenty of games and activities for Holywell Village First School's 80th birthday celebrations.

A school spokesperson said: “We had a huge turn out and the weather was perfect, the sun shone throughout the afternoon and this made for a hugely successful summer fair.

“Our Parents and Friends Association works very hard every year to ensure the fair is enjoyed by the children and this year was possibly the best turn-out yet – a special thank you must be extended to the PAF Association members for all of their hard work.

“Takings on the day were just over £3,800, which is phenomenal and goes to school funds.”