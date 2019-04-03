Special delivery of Easter eggs

Morrisons in Bedlington has donated an eggs-traodinary amount of Easter eggs to a group of bikers.

The Northumberland Chapter of the Widows Sons Masonic Bikers Association will make it an Easter to remember for pupils with special needs when they deliver the eggs to The Dales School in Blyth.

Widows Sons secretary Tom Stewart said: “I must thank the community team at Morrisons in Bedlington for their kind donation which will enable us to put a smile on the face of every student at The Dales School in Blyth this Easter.”

Around 30 bikers will deliver more than 600 eggs to a number of special schools across Northumberland, North Tyneside and Newcastle. The eggs been given by generous supermarkets and kind-hearted Freemasons and Masonic lodges in the Province of Northumberland.

Eggs will also be donated to care homes and other schools in the region.

The Widows Sons is open to all Freemasons who enjoy motorcycling. They help to raise awareness of the work of the organisation, as well as raising funds for charity.