Special treat as residents enjoy high tea

Care home residents were given a special treat just before Christmas.

Residents from Cramlington House, owned by Craig Healthcare, enjoyed a festive afternoon tea at The Three Horseshoes pub in Blyth.

As part of an event for care homes and their residents across the local community, the Three Horseshoes greeted and treated 60 residents to the occasion, which also featured entertainment.

Wellbeing champion at Cramlington House Kim Stubbs said: “Thank you so much to the team at The Three Horseshoes who organised a wonderful afternoon tea and entertainment for our residents.

“They were completely involved in and interacted so well with the occasion. It really did bring some festive cheer to them that continued once they had returned home, excitedly telling others about their afternoon of fun.

“The residents loved pulling crackers, talking happily among each other about Christmas and all the joy that it brings. They also enjoyed meeting other residents from different care homes.”

Kathy Turnbull, proprietor at The Three Horseshoes ran this event for free to give something back to the community.

She said: “It was a fabulous afternoon and we were blown away by the turnout.

“We erected large marquees in the grounds of the pub, installed outdoor heaters so that everyone was nice and toasty, and decorated them especially for the occasion, ensuring the theme was very festive and merry.

“It was great to see the residents relax and enjoy the entertainment too.

“It really is nice to be nice – in fact I shed some tears when they were leaving because they all had such a fab time, I just didn’t want it to end.

“We hope to organise similar events in the new year.”