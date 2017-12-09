Staff on their bikes for charity

Staff across six pubs are gearing up for a unique charity challenge.

Employees at JD Wetherspoon’s pubs in Ashington, Bedlington, Blyth, Cramlington, Morpeth and Whitley Bay are aiming to do a sponsored cyclethon in their pub all on the same day.

They will be taking it in turns to use the exercise bike to raise money for Clic Sargent, the charity supported by JD Wetherspoon.

The fund-raising event is scheduled to take part on December 16, starting at 8am and going through until midnight.

Customers are welcome to visit any of the pubs on the day to see the progress made and make a donation as staff begin to drum up interest and sponsorship for the event.

Sarah Labross, of JD Wetherspoon’s The Red Lion in Bedlington, said: “This could be the biggest joint event our pubs have organised.”